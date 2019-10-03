North West River man arrested twice in 1 month for impaired driving

A 68-year-old North West River man was arrested twice in one month for impaired driving, RCMP said Thursday.

At about 1 p.m. on Sept. 26, the man was charged by Sheshatshiu RCMP for impaired driving in North West River.

After being taken to the Sheshatshiu RCMP detachment, where his breath samples were three times the legal limit, the man was held overnight for court.

The man had previously been charged with impaired driving on Aug. 24 after being arrested in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

In both incidents, the man was charged with impaired driving, his license was suspended, and his vehicle was seized and impounded.

The man will appear in court in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on both charges on Oct. 7.

