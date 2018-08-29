Alleged impaired driver threatens police during arrest near Whitbourne

An accused drunk driver faces more than just impaired driving charges, after the RCMP say she threatened to harm officers after her arrest Tuesday just east of Whitbourne.

Police said they were alerted to a single vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway east of the town at around 11:40 Tuesday morning.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle in the median and the driver, a 35-year-old woman. Police said her breath samples were nearly twice the legal limit when tested.

While in custody, police said she threatened them.

The woman will be in court in October on several charges, including impaired operation of a vehicle and uttering threats.

