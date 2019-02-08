K-9 unit chases alleged impaired driver for 2 hours

An alleged impaired driver led police on a two-hour foot chase early Friday morning.

Police confirm it happened after the man's car crashed into a ditch on Thorburn Road in St. John's, around 1:30 a.m.

The driver was heading west toward Portugal Cove-St. Philips, when he drove off the road just after the Outer Ring Road interchange.

He then left the scene on foot.

The RNC closed part of Thorburn Road early Friday morning, while the car was pulled from the ditch. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

The RNC's canine unit chased him for two hours before he was arrested.

Police had part of the road closed while the car was pulled from the ditch.

The investigation continues.

