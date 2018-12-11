Man staggering to his vehicle found more than 4 times legal limit

An anonymous tip about a man staggering to his vehicle lead to an impaired driver getting taken off the road, police say.

Whitbourne RCMP got a call around 11:30 a.m. on Monday that a man was staggering to his vehicle.

The caller suspected the man was drunk.

Officers responded and pulled over the vehicle described by the caller and the 54-year-old man from Grand Falls-Windsor was arrested.

The man was given breath tests and police said he was more than four times the legal limit.

His vehicle was seized and impounded and his driver's licence was suspended.

The man was held in custody to be released to appear in provincial court on the charge at a later date.

RCMP said the force wanted to thank the public for continued tips from the public about possible impaired drivers.

