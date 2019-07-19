Skip to Main Content
Nfld. & Labrador·New

N.S. man facing impaired by drug charge after tractor-trailer tips over near Corner Brook

A 50-year-old man from Sydney has been arrested and charged in connection with an incident involving a tractor-trailer found on its side, leaking fuel.

Sydney man, 50, had his licence suspended and vehicle seized

CBC News ·
Police were called to this rollover scene on the Trans-Canada Highway on Tuesday. The driver of this truck has been charged with impaired driving. (Submitted by Corner Brook RCMP)

A Nova Scotia man is facing an impaired driving charge after a tractor-trailer flipped on its side on the Trans-Canada Highway earlier this week.

Corner Brook RCMP responded to a call about a single-vehicle accident at 11:22 a.m. on Tuesday in the highway's eastbound lane, just west of the city on Newfoundland's west coast, according to a statement by police issued Friday.

Officers arrived to find a tractor-trailer on its side, with fuel leaking from the truck. Firefighters were already on scene.

The driver, a 50-year-old man from Sydney, N.S., was arrested and taken to the RCMP's detachment in Corner Brook for a drug test. He's been charged with operating a vehicle while impaired by drug, his licence was suspended and his vehicle seized.

He was held in custody for a court appearance Thursday morning in Corner Brook, after which he was released with conditions. He's due back in court July 30.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|