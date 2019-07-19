N.S. man facing impaired by drug charge after tractor-trailer tips over near Corner Brook

A Nova Scotia man is facing an impaired driving charge after a tractor-trailer flipped on its side on the Trans-Canada Highway earlier this week.

Corner Brook RCMP responded to a call about a single-vehicle accident at 11:22 a.m. on Tuesday in the highway's eastbound lane, just west of the city on Newfoundland's west coast, according to a statement by police issued Friday.

Officers arrived to find a tractor-trailer on its side, with fuel leaking from the truck. Firefighters were already on scene.

The driver, a 50-year-old man from Sydney, N.S., was arrested and taken to the RCMP's detachment in Corner Brook for a drug test. He's been charged with operating a vehicle while impaired by drug, his licence was suspended and his vehicle seized.

He was held in custody for a court appearance Thursday morning in Corner Brook, after which he was released with conditions. He's due back in court July 30.

