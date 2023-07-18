Bangs, alarm and smoke in seconds: Women inside Illusuak Cultural Centre looking for answers

Two eyewitnesses are sharing what happened to the 18 people who were inside the Illusuak Cultural Centre in Nain when the fire suppression system went off on Monday afternoon.

Staff and Inuit throat singers were in the theatre, busy setting up a new exhibit on residential school survivors.

Shortly after 3 p.m. AT, alarms went off.

"It just happened so fast," said Tracy Denniston, one of the people in the Illusuak theatre waiting for the exhibit to start. "It was only a matter of seconds when it all happened."

Denniston said the event had four distinct phases, each happening in the blink of an eye: First, there were three loud bangs. Second, the fire alarm began to sound. Third, a cloud of white smoke covered the room and fourth, a thick black smoke followed.

The Illusuak Cultural Centre's fire suppressant system went off on Monday. Investigators are working to determine why. (Submitted by Melanie Segev)

"It smelled like wires burning, a very strong chemical smell," Denniston said. "So we weren't sure actually what is in the suppressant system or if there's actually an electrical fire somewhere.

"We couldn't see anything from the smoke ... we didn't know where to go," she added. "It was awful."

Nunatsiavut First Minister Melva Williams said the investigation so far doesn't show any signs of a fire, but officials are assembling a team for a full investigation and will produce a final report. She told CBC News on Tuesday that investigators didn't know what chemical was released.

I didn't even know I was outside the building. That's how thick the smoke was. - Nancy Winters

Nancy Winters was in her office when the alarms sounded and rushed out, but said she had to feel along the wall to a door before someone pulled her outdoors.

"I didn't even know I was outside the building. That's how thick the smoke was," Winters said.

Winters and Denniston said they were designated to share what happened inside on behalf of the 18 people who were there. Denniston said three people who were inside all saw sparks and flames in the ceiling of the theatre.

"And [Nunatsiavut] said there was no fire, but it's conflicting [with] our story of what our group had actually witnessed. So we don't know what really happened," Denniston said.

"And if there was a fire, we don't know if this suppression system actually worked and put the fire out."

People who were in the Illusuak Cultural Centre when the fire suppressant system activated went to the clinic and were under observation. (Submitted by Frances Harris)

She's been left shaken by the event.

"I'm not saying this in a harsh or ugly way, but yes, the building is still standing and the artifacts, according to the news release, is protected," she said.

"But our human lives are more important than any building or artifact, which I feel has not been a priority in what's been relayed."

Denniston and Winters say the 18 people inside want to see the investigation look at all possibilities and the final report made public. One of the 18 is currently in hospital being treated from the effects of either the smoke or suppressant, Denniston said.

"It's actually very traumatizing for all of us," Denniston said. "We're having trouble sleeping. We're having moments of just crying because we didn't know what was happening."

Denniston said the group was told there should have been a 45 second delay from the fire alarm going off to the suppression system starting so people could leave. She said that delay didn't happen, and they hope to find out why.

The Illusuak opened in 2019, and is a cultural and community hub in Nain, Newfoundland and Labrador's northernmost settlement. The Nunatsiavut government said the extent of damages to the building are still not known.

Mental health supports have been set up through Nunatsiavut government's Department of Health and Social Development for the people who were inside the centre.