Damage unknown after mystery fire alarm activates chemical suppressant at Nain cultural centre

Clouds of apparent smoke billowed out of the Illusuak Cultural Centre in Nain on Monday.

The Nunatsiavut government advised people of a fire at the centre on Monday at 3:10 p.m. AT.

But after the haze dissipated, Nunatsiavut said there isn't an indication yet of what caused it.

"From our investigation so far, there is no evidence of a fire having occurred," said Nunatsiavut's First Minister Melva Williams on Tuesday.

The Illusuak Cultural Centre's fire suppression system went off on Monday. It will take time to learn why, Nunatsiavut said. (Submitted by Kennedy Williams)

The centre is a significant hub for community gatherings and features an array of Nunatsiavut artifacts.

"This was a really heartbreaking moment for a lot of people ... some people were crying, a lot of firefighters coming in and out," said Melanie Segev.

Segev is in town for the summer with a literacy camp. She helped hand out masks to people around the building.

Williams said an investigation is ongoing to determine why the suppression system went off, noting that the system uses a chemical to put out flames when it's activated. She did not know what type of chemical would have been used.

Williams said there's no indication yet how long the centre will be closed for, adding Nunatsiavut is assembling a team of professionals to investigate. She said the fire system was last inspected this past fall.

The Illusuak first opened to the public in 2019. It was expected to open in 2014, but faced delays in how to properly tell the story of Nunatsiavut. It was also delayed for the late addition of its fire suppression system to properly protect artifacts.

An exhibit featuring stories from residential school survivors was about to launch in the centre's theatre when the system went off. Williams said everyone was able to evacuate safely and the Nain volunteer fire brigade searched for anyone left inside.

The Illusuak Cultural Centre first opened its doors in 2019. (Submitted by Lez Snow)

The community held a drop-in session for people who were in the centre when the system went off and may have been left shaken from the incident, Williams said.

"We're also working on other options, like being able to access counsellors from the Department of Health and Social Development if needed," Williams said.

The Illusuak Cultural Centre's fire suppresant system went off on Monday. There is an investigation ongoing to determine why. (Submitted by Melanie Segev)

The haze from the fire suppression system spread throughout Nain. Williams said questions about the potential health impacts from exposure to the system should be directed to the health authority.

"A variety of components [are] used in a fire suppressant system, which are all deemed safe for use in these sort of situations," Williams said.

People who were in the Illusuak Cultural Centre when the fire suppressant system went to the clinic and were under observation. Nunatsiavut says one person continues to receive medical attention. (Submitted by Frances Harris)

Segev hopes to see it fixed up as soon as possible and to potentially take the youth in the summer literacy camp to the centre before the summer is over.

"My hopes for the future is for the Illusuak cafe to be as it was, as beautiful as it was standing just 24 hours ago," she said. "To see it shine."