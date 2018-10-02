Police break up alleged illegal gaming operation in Sheshatshiu house

Police in Labrador say they've broken up an illegal gaming operation being run out of a house in Sheshatshiu.

About a week ago local RCMP received information from several community members about a gambling house being run in the community, said Corp. Rick Mills.

Police also found information about an illegal site with video lottery terminals, like those seen in bars in Newfoundland and Labrador, on Facebook, Mills said.

A shed adjacent to a residential property was searched on September 28, and 11 VLTs, one bingo device and an ATM were seized, he said.

There were no indications that alcohol was consumed or sold out of the shed, he said.

"It was basically a gaming house."

Community helped investigation

Police said charges will be laid against a man who lives in the community, but no other details about him have been released. The man is the owner of the shed that was searched, Mills said.

The investigation is ongoing and police are working with the Innu Band Council, as well as the Atlantic Lottery Corporation, but Mills could not give a time frame for expected arrests.

"We're going to have to continue with the investigation, with respect to additional interviews within the community with people who may have used that premises for that activity," he said.

The RCMP thanked the community saying it was information from residents that led to police shutting down the operation.

"The band council certainly encouraged the community that if they had information with respect to what was going on, to come forward to the police," Mills said.

In addition to being illegal based on provincial law, the band council itself has a bylaw in place banning gambling activity, such as VLTs, within community boundaries.

"It creates a form of addiction, and so the Sheshatshiu band council determined that that's the type of activity they do not want occurring in their community to help curb that type of addiction within Sheshatshiu​," he said.