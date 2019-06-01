Police pull over man without valid driver's licence — since 1994

The RNC in Corner Brook came across an unusual discovery during a traffic stop Friday night. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Police in Corner Brook pulled over a driver on Friday night who didn't have a driver's licence — and in fact hasn't since the year that the TV show Friends went on the air.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary pulled over the driver on Main Street during a traffic stop.

While not having a valid licence is not unusual, officers discovered the 45-year-old Benoit's Cove man had not had a licence since 1994.

That means he had been driving illegally for most of his adult life.

The RNC also issued tickets for not having insurance on the vehicle and for failing to transfer ownership.

Police impounded the vehicle.

