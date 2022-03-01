Major Newfoundland cod processor drops Russian imports

Icewater Seafoods processes roughly 2,000 tonnes of cod fish each year. (Todd O'Brien/CBC)

A major cod processing plant in Newfoundland and Labrador has cancelled all imports of Russian products, a move it describes as a sacrifice to show solidarity with Ukrainians.

Icewater Seafoods of Arnold's Cove, on the Avalon Peninsula off Placentia Bay, has cancelled its last order of Russian cod, which was placed in the week before Russian forces moved toward Ukrainian cities.

The move brings "daunting operational challenges," according to a statement by the Icewater Seafoods, because Russian imports have played a key role in keeping 225 employees of the company working.

Icewater Seafoods cannot access enough cod caught near Newfoundland and Labrador to keep the plant running at full operation, says the head of the company.

"This cod is very important to our business. It was not a decision that was easily made," said Alberto Wareham on Tuesday. "But as the situation developed rapidly over the last several days, it was the right decision to make."

Wareham said the company will examine alternative supply options and look to replace the raw material supplied to the plant in Arnold's Cove.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, now in its sixth day, has been pounding civilian targets in Kharkiv — Ukraine's second-largest city — and a convoy of tanks and other vehicles continues to threaten the capital, Kyiv. Throughout the country, many Ukrainian civilians spent another night huddled in shelters, basements or corridors.

On Tuesday, the federal government took further steps to sanction and pressure Russia. Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced the government will close Canadian waters and ports to Russian-owned or registered ships later this week.

On Tuesday afternoon, Newfoundland and Labrador's Memorial University said it was suspending all Russian study-abroad programs, and would offer support to all Ukrainian and Russian students studying at the university.

Icewater Seafoods processes roughly 2,000 tonnes of cod fish each year, most of it Russian.

The plant's history of Russian imports dates back to the 1992 cod moratorium, when most commercial cod fishing off Newfoundland and Labrador was banned. Wareham's father sourced fish from the Barents Sea to operate his plant.

Icewater Seafoods president Alberto Wareham voluntarily surrendered the sustainable designation for cod caught off southern Newfoundland. (CBC)

"Since that time, it's always been part of our business," said Wareham.

The CEO says it will take some time to replace that part of the company's supply chain. Icewater Seafoods does import some Norwegian cod, and will look to bring in more to supplement what it is giving up in Russian imports.

"The order that we cancelled, that was shipping in Europe on Thursday, that was going to be in Newfoundland in approximately three weeks. I can't replace that cod on Thursday. There will be less work in the plant in late March and in April," said Wareham.

"I don't have the answer right now as to how quickly I can replace the fish."

Icewater Seafoods employs more than 200 people, and work will be slow in March and April because of the cancelled order. (Todd O'Brien/CBC)

Wareham said he has long relationships with his suppliers, who understood his company's decision. While his buyers are concerned, he said, he also had long-term relationships with them.

The decision to drop Russian cod protects the company in case any further sanctions are announced, and Wareham said it's also just the right thing to do.

"This is a difficult business decision, but they're making life decisions over there. And when I go home tonight, my wife doesn't have to learn how to use a gun."

