Iceland's president coming to St. John's to talk cod, green tech

The president of Iceland is scheduled to arrive in St. John's on Wednesday afternoon, as part of a four-day whirlwind state visit to Canada.

Gudni Johannesson will meet with Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey before talking with reporters at 2:30 p.m.

Notably, this is Iceland's first state visit to Canada in more than two decades.

According to a press release from the provincial government, Johannesson will meet with business and community leaders in the oceans, fisheries and health technology sectors.

Wednesday's agenda includes a visit to the Marine Institute and an evening of talking cod at The Rooms.

On Thursday, Johannesson will talk health care at a round table, focusing on "an existing collaboration between Iceland and Health Services N.L. intended to assist Icelandic companies with testing and refining their health technology solutions in a Canadian context while offering N.L. health authorities new means for improving health care delivery," reads a media release.

His wife, Canadian-Icelandic writer Eliza Reid, is also on the trip.

On Thursday afternoon, she — along with executives from Iceland's national power company — will talk about their "transition into an economy powered by renewable energy and how Icelandic technologies and services can help Newfoundland and Labrador meet its own decarbonization goals."

The pair were in Ottawa on Monday, when Johannesson met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to talk about green technology and Arctic development.

The couple also visited Halifax.

