Cool it with the 'no iceberg' talk — there are plenty around Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula

The iceberg in this photo taken June 20 was estimated by the tour operator to be 150 feet high, with a wide channel through the middle. (Steve Sheppard)

Tourists to the St. John's area might have a hard time finding an iceberg but a tour boat operator says there are at least 20 within a 15-kilometre radius off St. Anthony on the tip of the Northern Peninsula.

"We've had a phenomenal season so far," said Paul Alcock, the owner of Northland Discovery Boat Tours.

"[Monday], talking to the crew as an example, they encountered as many as 18 icebergs at one time there so there's been a lot of icebergs here for sure."

Despite what Alcock calls "an above-average year" for bergs off the Northern Peninsula, his office has been getting calls and cancellations from tourists who think the season is a washout because of media reports of a lack of icebergs off other parts of the island.

"We got a lot of phone calls saying we don't think we're going to come to Newfoundland this year … some people already had cancelled after hearing there were apparently no icebergs in Newfoundland," he said. "So it's been a bit of a frustrating start, I guess, to say the least."

Tour guide Steve Sheppard takes a group shot with an impressive backdrop on a Northland Discovery Boat Tours trip on June 25. (Steve Sheppard)

While he also tries to promote the province's culture, scenery and wildlife, Alcock said many visitors are coming with one thing in mind, so blanket statements about the lack of icebergs can lead to unnecessary disappointment for everyone.

There's still time left in the season, he said, and he expects the icebergs off the Northern Peninsula to be around until the end of July or early August.

Iceberg season has begun with a massive berg in St. Anthony, on the tip of the Northern Peninsula. 0:50

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador