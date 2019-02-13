30,000 litres of iceberg water set to become vodka stolen from Port Union warehouse

Police are on the hunt for 30,000 litres of iceberg water stolen from a warehouse in Port Union.

The value of the water is between $9,000 and $12,000, say the Bonavista RCMP.

"[The iceberg water] was harvested sometime last year, and it's held in storage containers and it's generally used here, in the Port Union facility, to bottle vodka," RCMP Const. Andy Renwick told CBC News on Wednesday.

"As far as we know, so far, we're looking at either a tanker truck or a tractor trailer" that made away with such a large quantity of water, he added.

The theft is believed to have happened sometime between Friday, Feb. 8 and Monday, Feb. 11 when the warehouse was closed. The owner of the warehouse reported the water missing on Monday.

Renwick said police have no leads as of now, but are talking to warehouse staff to try to get any useful information.

He admits it's not a typical theft.

"We take it pretty seriously, so we are doing a full investigation, but it just goes to show that it's always something new everyday when you come into work here."