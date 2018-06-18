This young entrepreneur is bagging iceberg ice to get himself a motorbike

One young entrepreneur is making bank, thanks to icebergs drifting into his neighbourhood.

Six-year-old Jax Ryland is the proud owner of Below Zero Iceberg Ice in L'Anse Amour, Labrador.

At $4 a bag, Jax knows exactly what he'll do with his profits.

"I'm getting a motorbike."

Jax, with happy customer Sheldon Rose, hopes to buy a motorbike with his profit. (Submitted by Lisa Davis-Ryland)

In fact, he has his eye on one — with training wheels — in St. John's with a price tag of around $1,000.

Jax lets his dad do most of the heavy lifting, axing chunks of icebergs, saying, "I leave that part to Dad," but he'll help bag, move and store them in the freezer.

It's sometimes a challenge, since the ice is so cold and heavy.

Jax leaves the hard stuff to Dad, but gets his hands chilly, if not dirty, helping to bag the ice. (Submitted by Lisa Davis-Ryland)

"We had a hard time with it," Jax, who works with Youth Ventures, told CBC's Labrador Morning, adding that "of course" his hands get a bit cold.

As of Friday, Jax had sold 60 bags of ice, bringing in $240. With no overhead costs, he's well on his way to his motorbike.

Jax stands on the chilly beach in front of an iceberg, probably wondering about his future profits. (Submitted by Lisa Davis-Ryland)

His mom, Lisa Davis-Ryland, is not surprised at her young son's success.

"Jax is just the kind of young fella that everyone's taken a liking to so he's getting a lot of support from family and friends," she said.

"And where we live, we're en route to the local lighthouse, so he's hoping to drum up some business from the tourists."

