Charges dropped against tour boat company for getting too close to whale

It's been almost five years since a tour boat was captured on video next to a breaching whale and Crown prosecutors decided to lay the first charges of disturbing a marine mammal in Newfoundland and Labrador.

CBC News has learned the charges against Iceberg Quest Ocean Tours were dismissed ahead of a trial scheduled earlier this month.

The company was charged along with the boat's skipper, Walter Reddick. He was acquitted after a trial last August, but the company was still slated to go to trial.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans investigated after tour boats allegedly came too close to whales near Cape Spear in 2014. (CBC)

Iceberg Quest's defence lawyer, Randy Piercey, said he was shocked the case dragged on for so long, especially after charges were dropped against the skipper.

"They didn't have a shot at a conviction," Piercey said when contacted by CBC News on Tuesday.

The incident off Cape Spear was captured on camera by a CBC News crew, which was filming with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans in a nearby boat.

After Reddick's trial, Judge Jacqueline Brazil said the Crown failed to prove its case against the skipper. The company was supposed to go to trial in September, but it was pushed to May. It was scheduled for five days, but the charges were dropped before the trial even began.

CBC News has asked Iceberg Quest Ocean Tours for comment on the dismissal, but has yet to get a reply.

