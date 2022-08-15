These iceberg hunters are on a mission to make sure there's never another Titanic
The International Ice Patrol has been monitoring the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador for more than 100 years.
The International Ice Patrol has been monitoring N.L.'s coast for more than 100 years
The International Ice Patrol was born from tragedy.
After the Titantic struck an iceberg and sank in 1912, the group was formed to monitor the movement of icebergs in the North Atlantic and keep mariners safe.
More than 110 years later, the team continues to plot ice from the air and advise seafarers about any threat.
The U.S. Coast Guard, which runs the operation, allowed CBC cameras aboard in May to watch the team in action.
Click the video in the player above to meet the iceberg hunters as they track an ice island not far off the coast of Cartwright, Labrador.
