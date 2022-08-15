These iceberg hunters are on a mission to make sure there's never another Titanic

The goal of the International Ice Patrol is to prevent another Titanic. The group tracks icebergs from the air and sends out warnings to the mariners below. Watch what goes into an iceberg hunt in the video above.

The International Ice Patrol was born from tragedy.

After the Titantic struck an iceberg and sank in 1912, the group was formed to monitor the movement of icebergs in the North Atlantic and keep mariners safe.

More than 110 years later, the team continues to plot ice from the air and advise seafarers about any threat.

The U.S. Coast Guard, which runs the operation, allowed CBC cameras aboard in May to watch the team in action.

Click the video in the player above to meet the iceberg hunters as they track an ice island not far off the coast of Cartwright, Labrador.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador