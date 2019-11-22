Iceberg Alley might stay put in St. John's, after all

The Iceberg Alley Performance Tent has set up next to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's for the annual concert series. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

The music festival known as Iceberg Alley, and its giant blue tent, may remain in St. John's.

In a statement Friday afternoon, Mayor Danny Breen said that "after a discussion with the applicant for the Iceberg Alley Performance Tent, it was requested that we put it back on the agenda for Monday's council meeting."

Earlier this month, John Steele, president of the Brigus Production Company which operates the festival, said the event — which has taken place near Quidi Vidi Lake — was close to striking a deal to move to Mount Pearl.

Steele said the festival had been trying to negotiate a long-term agreement with the City of St. John's, to no avail.

"We wanted to get a three- to five-year deal permit from the City of St. John's, and the mayor and deputy mayor were very supportive of the project, but, for various reasons that I don't know about, it just kept being deferred," Steele said.

"We decided to just go elsewhere."

A city spokesperson said Breen, and other members of council, would not be commenting until Monday's meeting.

Organizers of the festival want 3-year commitment

In a presentation to council, that is available via the council meeting agenda on the City of St. John's website, the organizers of Iceberg Alley want a three-year deal to run from 2020 to 2022.

"Music festivals around the world book their acts two to three years in advance. This allows the festival to announce and go on sale early in the calendar year with the entire lineup announced," reads the presentation.

The company said the event adheres to the City of St. John's noise bylaws and all noise ends at 11 p.m., with no extensions.

John Steele recently said a long-term deal couldn't be reached with the City of St. John's, and the Iceberg Alley festival would be moving elsewhere. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Brigus Production Company said there has been an agreement in place with nearby residents. For example, the condominium committee for Augusta Court has been offered two tickets per condo for each night of the festival.

For the 2019 event, more than 55 per cent of residents availed of the offer, according to the company.

The presentation to city council also includes noise level readings. The loudest decibel reading this year was recorded at the Monster Truck concert Sept. 11.

Noise complaints

Coun. Hope Jamieson had previously told CBC News that some of the families and seniors in the Pleasantville area complained about how loud the concerts were.

"It's quite a lot to ask people to put up with," she said at the time.

A musician performs a sound check inside the tent in September 2018. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

Jamieson said the city supports music festivals but it also has to jive with the needs of residents.

The Iceberg Alley festival has brought in acts including the Arkells, Steve Earle, Serena Ryder, July Talk, Our Lady Peace, Sloan and Big Sugar.