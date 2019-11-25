Iceberg Alley deal done, in theory, to return to St. John's

The Iceberg Alley concert series location spat is inching toward the conclusion that the event will, in fact, be hosted in St. John's next year on the shores of Quidi Vidi Lake.

City council voted 6-2 in favour on Monday night to approve the event details, time and location as resubmitted by John Steele and the Brigus Production Company.

But while the city has given its approval, there has been no confirmation from Steele, or the city, that a contract has been signed.

In early November, Steele, president of the Brigus Production Company, all but pulled the plug on his dealings with St. John's, stating that Mayor Danny Breen and Deputy Mayor Sheilagh O'Leary were not supportive of his effort to acquire a three-to-five-year permit from the city to continue to host the event. He said at the time that he wouldn't rule out holding the festival in St. John's in the future, but for 2020 at least, the event was definitely moving.

Steele then brought his successful concert series next door to Mount Pearl, hoping that city would pick up the reins and run with the idea. At the time, Steele said he and Mount Pearl were close to striking a deal.

However, the debate to hold the event found its way back onto the agenda at St. John's public council meeting on Monday, but nobody from the city's staff could say how or why.

Coun. Hope Jamieson and Coun. Maggie Burton voted against the approval on Monday, citing that any suggestions put forward to Steele to help alleviate the stress on families living near the festival grounds went unchecked. Steele's proposal remained the same as it was the first time it was submitted to the city, Jamieson said.

The Iceberg Alley Performance Tent is located next to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

Jamieson told CBC News in early November that she contacted Steele to have a conversation about what went wrong in the initial deal.

Jamieson said she had asked Steel and his company to commit to doing some public engagement prior to a three-year permit request coming through the special events advisory committee, which she heads, due to the amount of feedback that she hears from residents in the Pleasantville neighbourhood about the impact the 11-day festival has on their lives.

"Given that the concerns of the residents around this site are valid, that 11 days during the school year, when sound checks start early in the day and that the music continues until 11:00 at night, I think that's too much to ask of these residents," Jamieson said.

"I hope that we can continue these discussions with the proponent if this is approved today. I won't be voting for it."

Breen, who voted in favour of the proposal, had a different opinion.

"Personally I think it's the right location for it. St. John's is the place to have it. It has been successful there for three years, and I'm sure that that played in part of the decision," he said.

Billy Talent hit the Iceberg Alley tent in St. John's on Sept. 17, 2018. (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

Breen said when the Brigus Production Company re-submitted its proposal, the city was agreeable in putting the issue back on its agenda.

"Their reasons for doing that, that would be something that you'd have to talk about with the applicants," he said.

Steele said he wanted a long-term commitment from either St. John's or Mount Pearl for marketing purposes. He said in early November that most music festivals around the world book their acts two to three years in advance to allow organizers to make an announcement to the public and then put tickets on sale early in the year.

"I think what makes it challenging, really for the residents, is length. The number of days that it's over. But, there's an economic piece to it as well and a demand there for it for that type of event," Breen said.

"So it is one of those where it's good for the city. There are some issues there, but Coun. Jamieson as ward councillor is going to continue working with the residents on those and I'm going to assist her with those as well."

The dates approved by council are Sept. 9-19 for 2020, Sept. 8-18 for 2021 and Sept. 14-24 for 2022.

