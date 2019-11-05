Iceberg Alley festival may be headed to Mount Pearl

An 11-day music festival may be pulling up stakes and moving to Mount Pearl.

The Iceberg Alley concert series has been taking place in a massive blue tent on the shores of Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's for three years.

But now John Steele, president of the Brigus Production Company, which operations Iceberg Alley, says the festival is close to striking a deal to move to Mount Pearl instead.

Steele said the festival has been trying to negotiating a long-term agreement with the City of St. John's, to no avail.

"We wanted to get a three- to five-year deal permit from the city of St. John's and the mayor and deputy mayor were very supportive of the project, but, for various reasons that I don't know about, it just kept being deferred," Steele said.

"We decided to just go elsewhere."

John Steele says a long-term deal couldn't be reached with the city of St. John's, so the Iceberg Alley festival is moving elsewhere. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Steele wouldn't go into specifics about where the concert series would be staged in Mount Pearl, adding the deal isn't official with the city just yet.

"I think it's pretty close," he said, "but nothing's done until it's done. But I'm fairly confident that it'll work out good."

The Iceberg Alley festival has brought in acts including the Arkells, Steve Earle, Serena Ryder, July Talk, Our Lady Peace, Sloan and Big Sugar.

Steele said in order for Iceberg Alley to book big Canadian names, they needed a long-term deal to be certain they had a space to set up the tent.

"It takes a lot of planning … for booking bands and all that kind of stuff, because they're planning things for a year, year and a half, two years out," he said.

"We want to be able to really look forward so that we can continue to bring top-level entertainment to people of the Avalon, the people of the province, so that's why we need that three- to five-year deal."

He's also not worried that moving the festival to Mount Pearl will mean fewer people attend.

"I think it some ways it might be a bit easier because it's a huge population base immediately around that area so I'd say it'll probably be cheaper for cab rides and that," Steele said.

"I think it'll be fine."

As for whether or not the Iceberg Alley tent will return to St. John's, Steele said he wouldn't rule it out, but it's definitely moving for 2020.

"No, we're done for now," he said.

"For the next three to five years, I'd say we're done, but you never say never."

