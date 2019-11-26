Iceberg Alley concert series came close to being cancelled permanently, says promoter

The City of St. John's on Monday gave the green light to the Iceberg Alley concert series to be held at Quidi Vidi Lake for the next three years — saving the concert series from being ended permanently, says the promoter.

After the application from the Brigus Production Company, which runs Iceberg Alley, was deferred by St. John's twice, company president John Steele took his idea to Mount Pearl to hopefully find it a new home.

While Steele said at the time that a deal was close to getting made, on Tuesday he said it couldn't have happened due to a disagreement on dates.

"The dates they proposed for us couldn't work for us because it was in the summer, and we would have been dropped in on top of other festivals, not only here, but trying to buy talent for festivals across North America," Steele said.

While the threatened move to Mount Pearl was no bluff, Steele said, if St. John's hadn't approved the application Monday night, the festival would have been permanently ended because he needed certainty of dates and time to book the best talent available for the concerts.

The Arkells perform a sound check before their show at the Iceberg Alley Performance Tent in St. John's in 2017. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Coun. Hope Jamieson, who voted against the approval Monday, said she wants to find out what kind of problems and inconveniences neighbours face during the festival's 11-day run.

In early November Jamieson said she had asked Steele and the Brigus Production Company to commit to public engagement sessions due to the amount of feedback the city was receiving from residents in the Pleasantville neighbourhood.

"The proponents have declined to participate in anything of that nature. [That's] part of why I voted against [the proposal] yesterday," Jamieson told CBC News.

"I'm going to co-ordinate something so I can bring suggestions to the proponent, at least."

However, both Steele and St. John's Mayor Danny Breen told CBC News that the festival fully operates within the city's regulations.

St. John's Mayor Danny Breen said the festival falls well within the city's noise regulations. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

What's more, the concert grounds are held on private property owned by the Royal Canadian Legion.

"Listen, no one wants to inconvenience anybody. That's the last thing that I want to do, and I understand that there is some inconvenience for people, there's no doubt about it," said Steele.

"But it is on private property. The legion gets good rent from us. They're entitled to use their property," Steele said.

"We follow all the rules and guidelines. We follow the curfew at 11 p.m., we always finish before 11 p.m., definitely no later. The noise levels are well below what's allowed in that area."

Steele said the festival does its best to respect the residential neighbours, and while it does its best to minimize disruption for the neighbourhood, there will always be some level of inconvenience.

Breen said the city has measured the noise decibel levels from the festival in previous year, and it has been well within the acceptable range under city regulations. The mayor also said the concerts are always finished by 11 p.m.

"So the applicant has met all requirements that were put forward," he said.

Fair to look elsewhere: mayor

Breen said it was fair for Steele to look at other options if he didn't think he could make a deal work with St. John's.

"I respect his right to look around and make sure that he's in the right place," he said.

"We stayed in touch during the process that he went through, and we knew that if there was a need for him to want to bring that issue back to council that we would."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador