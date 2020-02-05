Brutal beauty: Stay away from the ice wall, says Middle Cove mayor

This is the ice wall at Middle Cove beach, near St. John's, N.L., in 2015. Every year the town council has to warn people to stay away. (Submitted by Adam Pearce)

In the midst of another winter, the town of Logy-Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove is issuing its own seasonal warning to the public — appreciate the ice wall from a distance.

The spectacle at Middle Cove beach is a big draw, with people taking photos of themselves in front of it, and in some cases, people scaling it.

It might look sturdy, but it isn't unbreakable.

"Ice falls off of that cliff regularly. Depending on the temperature, that makes it even more dangerous," said Mayor Bert Hickey.

Logy Bay-Middle-Cove-Outer Cove Mayor Bert Hickey says there have been many near misses with falling ice. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

Last year, a seven-year-old boy was struck in the neck by a piece of ice that fell about 13 metres after trying to get a closer look at the wall.

"It caused some serious, serious injuries," Hickey said. "Not only that, but we've had reports of near misses over the years."

Some climbers scaled the site in 2015. (Submitted by Kyle Callahan)

He said it's a message that the town council repeats every year, but it's necessary.

"We are doing everything we possibly can to bring the attention to everyone who might venture down here, and of the seriousness of being over there."