Ice pellets, snow expected on Avalon Peninsula Wednesday evening

A mixed bag of weather is expected to pass through the Avalon Peninsula Wednesday evening.

Those living on the Avalon should prepare for ice pellets followed by five to 10 centimetres of snow.

Wednesday brought with it a good dousing of rain on the Avalon, and it's expected to continue with about another 10 millimetres in parts of the peninsula before temperatures cool off bringing with it the mixed bag of ice and snow, according to Allison Sheppard, a meteorologist with the Gander Weather Office.

The messy mix is projected to start near the northern Avalon and move its way south by midnight.

The good news is that the snow is expected to taper off overnight with slight flurries expected in the morning.

Driving conditions are difficult to predict this far in advance, Sheppard said.

"There will be snow, but it's hard to predict morning driving conditions, honestly, because it depends on the clean up. The bulk of the snow will all be over, so it just kind of depends when the crews get out to get it all cleaned up."

As Thursday evening sets in, residents on the west coast of the island should expect their own five to 10 centimetres of snow, with a brief period of high winds in the evening, reducing visibility and creating tough driving conditions.

As that snowy system moves east across the island, residents can expect two to four centimetres in central and eastern Newfoundland.

Conditions for most of Labrador should remain relatively clear through Wednesday night.

Poor weather conditions in Nain are expected to slow down and clear off by morning.

