Ice causes outages for more than 800 houses on northeast Avalon

Freezing rain overnight caused a significant amount of ice to build up on the northeast Avalon on Monday. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

All of Bell Island and several other places on the northeast Avalon Peninsula were in the dark Monday morning as heavy ice buildup damaged power lines.

Crews were on site from the early morning hours to bring back electricity to the 800-plus households.

By 8:30 a.m. power had been restored to 600 customers on Bell Island, while smaller outages in Airport Heights, Donavans Terrace and Flatrock remained.

They were all expected to be repaired before noon.

The northeast Avalon awoke to plenty of ice on Monday morning after freezing rain fell overnight.

More freezing drizzle is expected throughout the day and into Tuesday, before turning to rain on Tuesday afternoon.

