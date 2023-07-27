Record heat has the N.L. fishing industry burning through ice

Brandon Saunders is one of three people who operates the ice-making machine at Peerless Fish Company in Petty Harbour. He says the machine is running 24/7 to make sure fishers can keep their catch cool in warm temperatures. (Gavin Simms/CBC)

Record-high temperatures driven by climate change have Newfoundland and Labrador's fishing industry burning through ice — almost as fast as they can make it.

Brandon Saunders, one of three people running the ice-making machine at the Peerless Fishing Company in Petty Harbour, said the amount of ice the plant uses for crab has tripled in the heat, going from one shovelful to three.

"Everywhere is the same. They want more ice. They sends it everywhere… all across the island," Saunders told CBC Radio's The Broadcast. "The ice wouldn't be used this heavily if it was cooler."

July will be the hottest month ever recorded globally, surpassing a record set four years ago according to a new analysis.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, most days this July have been above 20 C — many of them above 25 C — along with humidex values making it feel much hotter.

The fishing industry is responding as best it can.

Saunders said the three-person ice crew "makes about 12 or 13 boxes a day and 12 or 13 in the night, and they can't keep [up]."

"There's someone here running it, absolutely, 24 hours… All day, all night," Saunders said.

Saunders said each tub of ice takes about 50 minutes to make, and most crews are taking at least one tub to deal with the unusually hot temperatures.

He said he and the other two ice machine workers have the process down to a science, and are able to quickly diagnose problems with the machine when they happen to keep it up and running.

When things get too hot for them, he said they often use the machine to help.

Inshore fisherman Gerry Kennedy says it's been tough to work in the heat, and much more ice is needed to keep catches cold. (Gavin Simms/CBC)

"We always [jump in the tub], especially on hot days like today," he said with a laugh.

Kennedy said the heat can take some of the good out of him and the work. But he hasn't lost a fish to the heat yet — and doesn't intend to, he said.

For others, like Greg Kennedy — an inshore fisherman in Petty Harbour — the heat turns tasks like filleting fish into a race against the clock.

"You've got to keep ahead of it. If you don't keep ahead of it, you'll lose your fish in a hurry," Kennedy said. "If there's no ice, there'd be no fish b'y after a couple hours…. I don't know what's sweating more, the fish or me."