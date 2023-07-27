Record heat has the N.L. fishing industry burning through ice
Ice is needed all across Newfoundland to deal with warm temperatures
Record-high temperatures driven by climate change have Newfoundland and Labrador's fishing industry burning through ice — almost as fast as they can make it.
Brandon Saunders, one of three people running the ice-making machine at the Peerless Fishing Company in Petty Harbour, said the amount of ice the plant uses for crab has tripled in the heat, going from one shovelful to three.
"Everywhere is the same. They want more ice. They sends it everywhere… all across the island," Saunders told CBC Radio's The Broadcast. "The ice wouldn't be used this heavily if it was cooler."
-
Record-high temperatures in N.L. should 'sound alarm bells' for other climate impacts, says climatologist
-
July on track to be hottest month ever recorded, analysis shows
July will be the hottest month ever recorded globally, surpassing a record set four years ago according to a new analysis.
In Newfoundland and Labrador, most days this July have been above 20 C — many of them above 25 C — along with humidex values making it feel much hotter.
The fishing industry is responding as best it can.
Saunders said the three-person ice crew "makes about 12 or 13 boxes a day and 12 or 13 in the night, and they can't keep [up]."
"There's someone here running it, absolutely, 24 hours… All day, all night," Saunders said.
Saunders said each tub of ice takes about 50 minutes to make, and most crews are taking at least one tub to deal with the unusually hot temperatures.
He said he and the other two ice machine workers have the process down to a science, and are able to quickly diagnose problems with the machine when they happen to keep it up and running.
When things get too hot for them, he said they often use the machine to help.
"We always [jump in the tub], especially on hot days like today," he said with a laugh.
Kennedy said the heat can take some of the good out of him and the work. But he hasn't lost a fish to the heat yet — and doesn't intend to, he said.
For others, like Greg Kennedy — an inshore fisherman in Petty Harbour — the heat turns tasks like filleting fish into a race against the clock.
"You've got to keep ahead of it. If you don't keep ahead of it, you'll lose your fish in a hurry," Kennedy said. "If there's no ice, there'd be no fish b'y after a couple hours…. I don't know what's sweating more, the fish or me."
Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador
With files from Gavin Simms