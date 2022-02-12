Skip to Main Content
Nfld. & Labrador·New

Dazzling ice fishing shack made from childhood memories and stained glass

Rocky Harbour-based artist Urve Manuel has realized a dream piece. 

Artist Urve Manuel says creating life-size replica has always been on bucket list

CBC News ·

Stunning stained glass showpiece

21 hours ago
Duration 3:02
Urve Manuel has been brinig her stained glass ice fishing shack to different parts of Newfoundland’s west coast on her own dime. She wants people to stumble upon it out in the open. It takes her between two and three hours to set up and about an hour-and-a-half to take down each time. 3:02

Rocky Harbour-based artist Urve Manuel has realized a dream piece. 

She's recreated an ice fishing shack, like the one her grandfather used to pull onto the ice in the wintertime — only hers is made of glass. 

Learn what her plans are for the piece and how much time and money she's spent creating it in the video above. 

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now