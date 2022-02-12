Dazzling ice fishing shack made from childhood memories and stained glass
Rocky Harbour-based artist Urve Manuel has realized a dream piece.
Artist Urve Manuel says creating life-size replica has always been on bucket list
She's recreated an ice fishing shack, like the one her grandfather used to pull onto the ice in the wintertime — only hers is made of glass.
Learn what her plans are for the piece and how much time and money she's spent creating it in the video above.