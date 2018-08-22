Free ice cream in exchange for a bag of garbage, offers Labrador business

A business owner in Happy Valley-Goose Bay said the litter lining a main road was so bad she decided to offer a sweet incentive to get a tidier town ahead of a cruise ship arriving.

"It's a good little family activity: go out, pick up a bag of trash each and come down and enjoy an ice cream," says Darrelle Bennett, owner of D's Landing General Store.

The Seabourn Quest, and its 450 passengers, are scheduled to arrive in the port of Goose Bay early Thursday morning.

Bennett is on the welcoming committee for the visit, and wanted to make Hamilton River Road, well, more welcoming.

"There is a trash problem in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. So it was tossed around the table many times, 'What are we going to do to get this place cleaned up?'" she told CBC's Jacob Barker.

Darrelle Bennett, owner of D's Landing General Store, is offering a sweet incentive to pick up litter. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

A bag of trash will get you a scoop of ice cream at her store, with the caveat that people snap a photo of themselves showing that the trash has been picked up along the road and not, for example, from their home.

"Hopefully we can learn and work together to come up more initiatives to keep our community clean. Maybe another business will take on the next initiative, who knows? Hopefully so," said Bennett.

Darrelle Bennett wanted her town to look tidier, partly because of a cruise ship, and its 450 passengers, arriving Thursday. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

The ice cream offer expires at the end of Wednesday, but Bennett hopes the good attitude behind the idea spreads and hangs around.

"It starts with us. If you see a small bit of trash, pick it up, put it in the next trash can — it will make a difference at the end of the day," she said.

With files from Jacob Barker