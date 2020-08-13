Sweet success: Ice cream, gelato shops all smiles amid summer heat wave

A few businesses peddling cool treats have zero complaints about the August heat wave, as they serve long lines of customers and sell out of their offerings, making even the sweatiest customer smile with a scoop.

"This whole week it's been almost impossible to keep up with demand," said Gary Long, who co-owns the Parlour, which has been churning out up to 1,000 scoops a day of its own gelato and sorbetto.

Lines have snaked out the door of Long's shop daily, starting in the early afternoon and lasting until closing time. It's a big relief for Long, who co-owns the business with his wife. The duo started off this summer with "a bit of a question mark" as to whether people would still be looking for a sweet splurge during uncertain times.

"We didn't know if we'd have enough people coming in, going to the park, to allow us to open seven days a week," he said.

Turns out, as the temperature rose, customers returned in droves, although making people happy is just as rewarding to Long as making profits.

"You don't get any sad people buying ice cream. Every child, every mom, dad, they're always smiling. Some of the best days I've seen hand and nose prints up against this glass," he said.

"It's a wonderful thing to sell."

Small batch success

By all accounts, ice cream makers appear to be a happy bunch, and a brand new one in St. John's can't stop smiling as her handcrafted batches are selling out week after week during her first summer in operation.

Cove Creamery was born out of Elizabeth Dicks's self-professed "mid-life crisis," which hit soon after retirement. She has always loved ice cream — even in January — and had been making it for years for family and friends.

Ice cream is an experience, and I want it to be one that you remember things from. - Elizabeth Dicks

When she found herself at a loss for life's purpose, she said "the stars aligned" to allow her to skip a year-long wait list for an ice cream-making course in the United States. She hopped on a plane, took the course, and now drums up her creations out of an industrial kitchen in St. John's, where she's recently purchased another ice cream maker to attempt to keep up with demand.

"I'm doubling up what I can do and I'm still turning people away, so that's great validation for what I'm doing," she told CBC News.

Dicks credits fresh ingredients for part of her success, relying on local berries and fruits for such flavours as Nan's Garden — a strawberry-rhubarb creation — or an upcoming bakeapple.

"I think that's a big thing. I'm always trying to use Newfoundland product, and I'm also trying to do local," she said.

"That's the whole thing with this. Ice cream is an experience, and I want it to be one that you remember things from, and that you take something away and you think, 'Wow, that was money well spent.'"

Gary Long, co-owner of the Parlour, has had lineups out the door seven days a week for their homemade gelato. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Cashing in on sunshine

Clearly, both the Parlour and Cove Creamery are enjoying their summers, even if the weather does get some of the credit to making their key season count.

"For a business like this we need to make all of our coin through eight, 10, 12 weeks of the summer. That will carry us through the winter," said Long, adding that some hardcore customers aren't deterred by a little drizzle.

People line up in droves to get their hands on a cool treat to help beat the summer heat. 1:56

"People still come in for breakfast gelato on a rainy day. Each to their own, I guess.''

Long said the coming winter looks secure, thanks to the sunny boost to business, as his family makes a go of gelato year-round along with coffee and other baked goods.

The Parlour will be missing out on this weekend's worth of profits — but for a good reason, as Long's wife is expected to deliver the couple's third child on Thursday. But Long said he'll be back in the shop within a few days to satisfy any pent-up demand.

Dicks has expanded from her customer direct sales by purchasing a vintage, refurbished bicycle ice cream cart from Ontario that she hopes to set up at weddings and other events that need a little flair.

"It's pretty, and I think it's just unique," she said, before admitting there's one flaw in her plan.

"i never learned to ride a bike, so it's just going to be a prop," she laughed.

Dicks said she's fielded calls from as far off as Gander for the bike's services, but said she can only transport it within the Northeast Avalon area.

