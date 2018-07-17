Electrical workers block union offices, demanding more transparency

Members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) local say they've made some progress since beginning a protest near St. John's today.

Members blocked the local union office on the Holyrood Access Road, saying union management hasn't been forthcoming with information about financials or work agreement.

And on Monday, approximately 15 union members received letters disqualifying them from running in an upcoming election of officers, said IBEW Local 2330 member Kevin Slaney.

The letters outlined a number of accusations against the would-be candidates, he said.

"It's not good any time when members have to take action against their own union because they're not being treated fairly, and with respect and dignity," he told the St. John's Morning Show Tuesday.

Member Ron Thomas was in meeting with 2330 president. Says IBEW VP was called and he determined disqualified candidates will be allowed to run in upcoming election. <a href="https://t.co/6M7JXsopet">pic.twitter.com/6M7JXsopet</a> —@KatieBreenNL

Just before noon, six 2330 members went into the IBEW building to have a discussion with the local's president, Ann Geehan. They brought a list of demands which included that members be presented with copies of the quarterly financial reports and annual financial audits.

Inside, the six say they spoke with IBEW's international vice-president Thomas Reid, who determined that all disqualified candidates would be allowed to run in the upcoming election.

"Our international vice president stated that [the accusations] were dropped, so our run-off election will go with the members that were originally supposed to go in the run-off election," said union member Ron Thomas.

The list of demands that six union members had with them as they went into a meeting with IBEW Local 2330 president Ann Geehan just before noon on Tuesday. (Katie Breen/CBC)

"The run-off election will happen as if this never happened."

No date has been set for that election but the process is ongoing.

IBEW Local 2330 president Ann Geehan said there has been no "out-of-the-ordinary" spending by the union when a member participating in the protest asked her for a "real meeting where our bills are presented as per our constitution, and our receipts are presented as per our constitution."

Geehan declined CBC's request for an interview, and as of early afternoon on Tuesday CBC's attempts to reach the local's business manager Jon Baker had been unsuccessful.

IBEW Local 2330 president Ann Geehan spoke to members at the protest on Tuesday, but declined CBC's request for an interview. (Katie Breen/CBC)

The RCMP had arrived at the protest by late morning, but there were no reports of issues.

'As we know, we're pretty much broke'

Slaney was among the union members blocking the local IBEW college and office.

He said that members have been unable to get adequate information, including financial reports and a recent financial audit, from the union, and are left with no idea of its financial situation.

Member asks president for a “real meeting” where receipts are presented. Geehan says there has been no out of the ordinary spending <a href="https://t.co/1EZdbYgfbD">pic.twitter.com/1EZdbYgfbD</a> —@KatieBreenNL

"We just come through three or four mega projects now and as far as we know, we're pretty much broke," Slaney said.

"There could be lots of money there but without somebody telling us, giving us an actual financial report, we don't know."

Slaney also said that MOUs and agreements are being signed by business managers without being brought to board members first.

IBEW Local 2330 member Adam Doyle sent this photo of union members, including their president, at the local office, attempting to speak with the international VP. (Provided by Adam Doyle)

"These agreements and MOUs and everything else have to come back to the membership to be voted on, and that's not happening."

'We don't know if there's anything wrong'

The protestors hope that they can get the international union involved at the national level, in order to get more information and bring some clarity to the situation, Slaney said.

"We don't know if there's anything wrong and we're not really saying that there's anything wrong," he said.

Union member James Martin holds a letter notifying him of disqualification from the 2018 general election of officers. Members say they were disqualified because they are part of a Facebook group that discusses concerns related to IBEW Local 2330. (Katie Breen/CBC)

"But unless we see what's going on we don't know for sure."

Thomas said today's progress would help the union bounce back from the upheaval.

"This is something that was dividing our local, and this is a major hurdle in bringing our union back to a real, democratic, constitution-following union."

