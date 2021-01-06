Electrical workers block access to union headquarters, say they want answers

Protesting electrical union members blocked the entrance to their own headquarters in Holyrood Wednesday morning, as turmoil continues to churn over the status of the local that represents about 1,600 electrical workers in the province.

The local union chapter, IBEW 2330, has been under trusteeship for the past year and a half, amid allegations that union money had been misused.

Last fall, four officers were expelled from the union, and were ordered to pay a total of more than $2.2 million in restitution.

Beginning around 7 a.m. Wednesday, about 10 union members obstructed the entrance to the local headquarters, saying they want answers about what is going on there.

IBEW 2330 vice-president Kevin Slaney said their requests for information have been met with silence.

"Unions are supposed to be forthcoming with all their information, and provide information to their members, and treat their members with respect and dignity, and it's certainly not happening here," Slaney said.

"The reason we are here today is we're taking our hall back, it's as simple as that."

Officials at IBEW's head office did not reply to an interview request from CBC News.

Ongoing financial concerns

Members have raised questions about the finances at IBEW 2330 for years.

In June 2019, IBEW Canada suspended the then-executive and put the entire local under trusteeship.

Last year, its affiliated training centre, the IBEW College, plunged into bankruptcy.

In a letter sent to members last October, an IBEW international vice-president assured them that Local 2330 itself "remains intact."

