Target of 3-day police search cleared of armed robbery charges

A Bishop's Falls man who was subject of a three-day police search in central Newfoundland has been found not guilty of armed robbery.

Ian Williams was released from custody Tuesday after being acquitted of armed robbery at provincial court in Grand Falls-Windsor.

Williams pleaded guilty to assault charges, and was released due to the time he had already served in custody, according to court records.

Williams was arrested in September 2019 after a multi-day police search in Bishop's Falls and in Grand Falls-Windsor. He was eventually arrested late on a Saturday night.

Police told residents of the area not to approach him and to instead call the RCMP detachment.

Williams was accused of involvement in robberies at Bride's Snack Bar on Lincoln Street and the Kwik Stop on Bond Street in Grand Falls-Windsor. Two other men were also charged.

