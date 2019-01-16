Former RCMP officer guilty of child luring

A former RCMP officer has been found guilty of child luring when he was stationed in Hopedale.

Ian Kaulback was charged with using a computer to lure, for a sexual purpose, two females under the age of 16.

During the trial in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, the two female complainants testified against Kaulback.

Their identities are protected by a publication ban.

One of the girls is from Twillingate and the other one is from Hopedale.

“There will be convictions on both counts” judge finds ex-Rcmp officer from Hopedale guilty on two counts of child luring using the internet. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCLabrador?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCLabrador</a> <a href="https://t.co/yIogtzNqeb">pic.twitter.com/yIogtzNqeb</a> —@JacobBarkerCBC

The offence against one of the complainants happened from December 2012 until February 2013, while Kaulback's criminal behaviour against the second complainant happened between Feb. 1 and Feb. 8, 2013.

A girl who was 15 years old at the time of the alleged offences testified in August that Kaulback messaged her on Facebook and offered to send her money.

She testified the conversation became sexual when she was speaking on Skype with someone she believed to be Kaulback.

The girl testified that she was asked her to remove her top.

She said although the picture quality wasn't great, she recognized the person she was speaking with as Kaulback.

"I knew 100 per cent it was him," the girl said at one point during the questioning.

Defence's case

Defence lawyer Jason Edwards challenged that girl's recollection of Kaulback, reminding her of a statement she gave to police in which she'd said her description was based mainly on her recollection of him as opposed to what she saw in the video chat.

Edwards also challenged forensic evidence that police gathered from computers seized at the time of Kaulback's arrest. The evidence included chat records between between the girls and accounts the Crown says belonged to Kaulback.

"Our biggest concern all along was the failure of the Crown to properly explore computers that they seized," Edwards said.

Defence lawyer Jason Edwards, left, had questioned the evidence gathered from computers seized at the time of his client's arrest. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Kaulback's trial resumed in January, after a five-month break.

His case was initially stayed by a provincial court judge for taking too long to get underway. The Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court later overturned that decision.