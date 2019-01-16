Expert tech witness testifies as child-luring trial of former RCMP officer resumes

The trial of a former RCMP officer charged with child luring resumed Wednesday in Happy Valley-Goose Bay after a five-month break, with an expert tech witness taking the stand for the Crown.

Ian Kaulback is charged with using a computer to lure, for a sexual purpose, a child who he believed was under the age of 16, during his time stationed in Hopedale.

On Wednesday, the Crown called Dean Boyer, a forensic computer technician for a joint RNC/RCMP child exploitation task force.

Boyer detailed how police gathered Facebook chat logs and other information as evidence from electronic equipment seized at the time of Kaulback's arrest in 2013.

A girl who was 15 years old at the time of the alleged offences testified in August that Kaulback messaged her on Facebook and offered to send her money. She testified the conversation became sexual when she was speaking on Skype with someone she believed to be Kaulback.

Kaulback's case was initially stayed by a provincial court judge for taking too long to get underway but that decision was overturned last year by Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court.

The trial is scheduled to continue until Friday.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador