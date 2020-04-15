Head of public prosecutions Iain Hollett fired

Newfoundland and Labrador's director of public prosecutions, Iain Hollett, has been sacked following a lengthy suspension.

The Department of Justice and Public Safety confirmed Hollett is no longer in the position, but did not elaborate on the cause.

Hollett had been off the job since December.

Previous attempts by CBC News to contact Hollett, who was called to the bar in 2008, went unanswered.

Assistant director of public prosecutions Lloyd Strickland has taken on Hollett's duties since December, and will continue to do so.

"As an employer, the government of Newfoundland and Labrador is required to maintain confidentiality related to employees' personal information and work history. As a matter of privacy the department does not comment on human resource matters," a Justice spokesperson said by email.

"The Office of Public Prosecutions plays a key role in the criminal justice system. We are confident in the prosecutions service."

Hollett prosecuted Anne Norris, who was found not criminally responsible for killing Marcel Reardon . He was also the Crown on David Folker's high-profile 2013 trial.