After months of delays, Hyundai replacing faulty engine in Labrador man's car

When Damian Power bought a used car for his teenaged daughter six months ago, he didn't expect the 30-day warranty to come into play so quickly.

Two days after he drove the car home from Capital PreOwned in St. John's to Wabush, Labrador, his daughter heard some "weird noises" from under the hood.

"When I did a test drive, sure enough, there was a — I'll call it a ticking sound, that was coming out of the engine," he said.

Power said since that time, he's had about 30 emails back and forth and countless phone calls with the company and its related dealership, Capital Hyundai.

He said the delivery date for the new engine kept getting pushed back, and he felt like he'd been getting the runaround.

"I'm just getting completely frustrated that I have a vehicle [for my daughter, that]... I drive it more now than she does, because I just don't feel safe letting her drive it," he said.

Damian Power said his daughter started hearing "weird noises" coming from the engine of their 2013 Hyundai Elantra two days after Power had driven it home to Wabush from St. John's. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Now, Power says he's relieved the situation will soon be resolved.

Twenty-four hours after CBC News contacted Hyundai Canada for comment about Damian Power's issue, the company said a new engine was being shipped to St. John's that same day.

Hyundai Canada later confirmed it had arrived in Wabush on Monday, and arrangements would be made between Power and a third-party repair shop to set up an appointment.

"I have a very happy 17-year-old ... My daughter will [now] have something that's reliable to drive," Power said.

'Piston slap'

Power purchased his 2013 Hyundai Elantra from Capital PreOwned in St. John's in March.

The vehicle came with a 30-day warranty, so when the ticking noise started, he contacted the Capital PreOwned salesperson.

Since there isn't a Hyundai dealership in western Labrador (the closest one is about 600 kilometres away in Quebec), Power was instructed to take the vehicle to a garage for some diagnostics.

"I got a call back and they said, 'Yeah, there's definitely something wrong with the engine. We think it's something called piston slap,'" he said.

Damian Power bought his 2013 Hyundai Elantra at Capital PreOwned in St. John's in March, with a 30-day warranty. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

"The recommendation was, 'You could drive it around town, short distances,' but they would not recommend going any long distances."

Power said Capital Hyundai told him in April that an engine would be ordered.

"It would have to go into the St. John's shop first to get inspected, to make sure there was no issues with it," he said.

"They would then ship the engine to [the local garage] and they would perform the installation."

But months later, the engine had still not shown up.

Back order on engines

Power had emailed the company almost every month since the spring, asking when his new engine would arrive.

In July, he was told by Capital Hyundai's shop foreman that there was another hold-up.

"Engines got delayed again. Some of them are delayed into August," the email read.

"Sorry for the long delay, I can't get them any faster. There is a total of 470 engine nation-wide on back order."

Damian Power said over the past six months, he has had about 30 emails and countless phone calls with Capital PreOwned and Capital Hyundai about getting his faulty engine replaced. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

In August, Power was alerted to another delay — the date was pushed to October; and then, to later that month.

"Just checked with our parts department, the estimated arrival of the engine at the warehouse as of now is Oct. 30," the email read.

"We will get it hopefully the first week in November and then it will be shipped out [to Wabush]."

'Just received some in stock'

When CBC News contacted Hyundai Canada last week, a company spokesperson confirmed that the engine had been on back order.

"However we have just received some in stock and we are shipping it today by air to Capital Hyundai in St. John's," the email read, noting that the engine was due to arrive at the dealership the following day.

"The dealer will make the necessary arrangements to ship the engine to the customer's repair shop."

The spokesperson also addressed questions about the safety of the vehicle.

"Based on the issue the car is currently experiencing with the knocking noise from the piston, the car is safe for the customer to continue driving until the engine has been replaced," the email continued.

Damian Power said Capital Hyundai in St. John's sent him multiple emails over the past six months about delays in getting a new engine, due to a nation-wide back order. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

The following day, Power received an update from Capital Hyundai.

"Some good news today, your engine arrived at our dealership," the email read.

Originally, the Hyundai Canada spokesperson said it could take two to three weeks for the engine to reach Wabush.

But an update earlier this week had things moving even faster.

"Instead of shipping it by ground which would take a couple of weeks, we had it shipped by Provincial Air with a two-day delivery," the spokesperson told CBC News.

Resolution underway

Hyundai Canada confirmed the engine had arrived in Wabush on Monday.

Meanwhile, Capital Auto Group (which represents both Capital PreOwned and Capital Hyundai) said in a statement that: "[we] understand that the wait for this back-ordered part has been an inconvenience."

"We are pleased that a resolution with the manufacturer is near," said Jon Howard, the company's chief operating officer.

Power says he's also happy to have this situation resolved.

He says he's currently in the process of setting up an appointment with the garage to finally have the engine installed.

"I have no doubt, with CBC's help, that this got resolved faster than it would have," he said.