Hydro warns of potential Muskrat-linked power outages Wednesday and Thursday

Testing of the Labrador-Island Link is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, according to Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro, which has the potential to bring unplanned power outages. (Nalcor Energy)

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro is warning that more unscheduled power outages could happen on Wednesday or Thursday as testing of the Labrador-Island Link continues.

The Labrador-Island Link, the energy corridor that will bring Labrador electricity to Newfoundland, Nova Scotia and beyond via the Maritime Link, will be tested on both Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to a tweet sent by Hydro.

The company says the level of testing brings the risk of equipment malfunctions — which have the potential to cause power outages —and that any outage likely wouldn't last longer than 30 minutes.

"We'll be monitoring the system closely during testing and will keep customers informed on the status of the system if any issues arise," the statement said.

The statement comes a day after a malfunction with the Maritime Link caused about 57,000 customers to be in the dark across parts of Newfoundland on Monday. Power was restored for most customers by 16 minutes after the outage.

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro is investigating what caused the malfunction. It said the outage was the result of an under-frequency load shedding event — something done when there is an unexpected surge of power to protect the system.