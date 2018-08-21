Plastic bag ban on the table for Happy Valley-Goose Bay

One of the largest town in Labrador is looking at how it can eliminate single-use plastic bags.

Happy Valley-Goose Bay Coun. Lori Dyson says the town is hoping to launch an education program on why the bags should be nixed, and will need to collaborate with local businesses to get it done.

This comes after a survey of 400 residents showed the vast majority — 94 per cent — were in favour of using reusable bags.

"The survey gave the respondents input into what they would like to see, and overwhelmingly the majority of the town wants the bags banned," Dyson said.

Labrador is very unique in that there's such importance placed on the environment. - Lori Dyson

About 40 per cent of respondents supported an outright ban on single-use plastic bags, while 28 per cent opposed it.

Close to half of the respondents said they were not willing to pay for plastic bags if there was a charge added to use them, Dyson said.

The next step is to look for funding to launch an educational program. While there will be some logistical hurdles, Dyson doesn't expect much pushback from residents.

Plastics bag seen along the road close to the entrance of the Happy Valley-Goose Bay municipal landfill site. (John Gaudi/CBC )

"It's definitely going to present its challenges, but Labrador is very unique in that there's such importance placed on the environment," she said.

Nunatsiavut communities have already banned the bags, she said, along with Cartwright and Mary's Harbour.

Happy Valley-Goose Bay doesn't have the ability to issue a sweeping ban on plastic bags, but Dyson said it could be done through co-operation with local businesses.

"It's not as simple as just saying no, we won't be using the bags anymore. It has to be a very collaborative effort with the town."

With files from Labrador Morning