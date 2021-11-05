8 central Labrador weightlifters bring home championship medals
The athletes are all from Happy Valley-Goose Bay.
Eight powerlifters — all of them from Happy Valley-Goose Bay — took home medals from the Eastern Canadian Powerlifting Championship.
On top of that, five of them qualified for nationals, and two broke provincial records.
Watch them in their element in the video above.
