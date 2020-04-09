Happy Valley-Goose Bay now says it hit the brakes on protest motorcade to follow law

The Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay says it cancelled a Wednesday motorcade to protest workers travelling in because it could have violated the Highway Traffic Act.

That explanation came a day after town officials said they were "forced by government to cancel" the planned event. That explanation was contained in a press release issued Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday morning, the town said it hit the brakes on the motorcade for public health and safety reasons as it could violate the Highway Traffic Act — not because it was forced to.

"We received confirmation through our municipal enforcement department who had consulted with the RCMP that there indeed could be some liability issues with holding a motorcade," manager of public relations Waylon Williams said.

"It was putting the town in the situation that we may encourage residents to violate the Highway Traffic Act," he said.

According to the town, the protest motorcade was to support Labrador's call on Premier Dwight Ball to completely close off travel of workers to and from Labrador during the COVID-19 health crisis, beyond the reduction due to limited operations on major projects.

However, the government banned any type of motorcade in the province Tuesday, in an effort to enforce physical distancing to combat the spread of the virus. Health Minister John Haggie said people were gathering together before and after motorcades, raising the risk of transmitting the highly infectious virus that causes COVID-19.

Happy Valley-Goose Bay is now encouraging all Labradorians to make some noise from their own homes at 7 p.m. on Thursday in support of the call to "close Labrador down."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador