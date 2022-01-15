Human remains discovered in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, police say
The RCMP have confirmed that the remains were discovered Friday just north of Kelland Drive in the town.
RCMP and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating
Police are investigating after human remains were discovered near a trail in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.
The RCMP confirmed that the remains were discovered Friday just north of Kelland Drive in the town.
The scene of the discovery has since been secured, police said.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has also been engaged for the investigation, and an RCMP representative said residents in the area can expect a police presence for some time.