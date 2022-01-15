Human remains discovered in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, police say

Human remains have been found near a trail in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, according to the RCMP. (CBC)

Police are investigating after human remains were discovered near a trail in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

The RCMP confirmed that the remains were discovered Friday just north of Kelland Drive in the town.

The scene of the discovery has since been secured, police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has also been engaged for the investigation, and an RCMP representative said residents in the area can expect a police presence for some time.