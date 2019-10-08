Two girls hit by dirt bike on Happy Valley-Goose Bay walking trail

Two teenage girls were hit and injured by a dirt bike on a walking trial in Happy Valley-Goose Bay last week.

Jasmine Burden, 13, and Cloe Mesher-March, 14, were walking to Tim Hortons from Mealy Mountain Collegiate for lunch on Sept. 30, according to Anna March, who is Jasmine's mother and Cloe's grandmother.

March told CBC News that Jasmine had earbuds in and didn't hear the bike approach.

"Cloe heard the motorbike coming and so she kind of moved herself to the side a little, but Jasmine didn't hear anything and she was the one that got struck and then the bike fell over on top of Cloe," said March.

"The girls were in total shock."

Jasmine suffered a concussion and bruising over one side of her body, while Cloe had road rash on her foot and is awaiting further x-rays for a diagnosis, said March.

There are signs on the trail that forbid motorized vehicles from the walking trails, which are the jurisdiction of the Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay's municipal law enforcement.

"I actually contacted our [town] constable and let him know that something had occurred because it was on the bike trail and I thought it might have been his jurisdiction and he helped out quite a bit and got in touch with the RCMP," she said.

March said Const. Larry Baker has been speaking to ATV riders on the trails.

"I don't know what the answer is. You can post all the signs that you want," she said.

The boy driving the dirt bike and his family have also been in contact with March, she said.

"The little guy that was on the bike felt really bad. He asked if they were OK," she said. "The parents of the little boy are very supportive. They came to the hospital the day that it happened. They checked on the girls."

March, a mother of five, said she kids have to make their own decisions.

"When we send our kids out through that door we can teach them everything we want to teach them and we can show them everything we want to show them," she said.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador