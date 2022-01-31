Happy Valley-Goose Bay agrees to stop using body cameras over privacy concerns

The Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay began using bodycams on municipal enforcement officers in 2020, saying they hoped the cameras would protect both enforcement officers and people. (Oliver Walters/CBC)

The Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay has signed a court order, agreeing to stop using body cameras on its municipal enforcement officers.

According to Newfoundland and Labrador's information and privacy commissioner — who also signed the consent order — the town is required to stop collecting, using and disclosing personal information obtained through the cameras, effectively bringing to a halt a months-long debate on surveillance and privacy in the Labrador community.

Commissioner Michael Harvey said he believes the town is the first public body in the province to use the devices — and the only municipality in Canada to develop and oversee such a program.

But Harvey says elements of the program didn't meet the standards of the province's privacy legislation.

"When you interact with an official wearing a body-worn camera, it collects personal information about you … unchangeable information about your characteristics — you know, your face — but also anything about you, everything about anyone who happens to be near you," he said in an interview Monday.

Body-worn camera programs across Canada are generally implemented by large police forces, Harvey said, which develop stringent protocols for what he deemed a "maximal" and "broad" method of collecting information.

But the Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay lacked the community consultations and safeguards — such as secure storage, protection against data manipulation, and insurance that the fewest possible number of people could view the footage — that characterized similar programs by police agencies, he said.

"This was a new thing for Canada.… We paid careful attention to it," Harvey said.

The town has been using the cameras on municipal enforcement and animal control officers since July 2020. At the time, the council said they hoped the cameras would protect both officers and residents.

But in a 2021 report, Harvey said the cameras had the potential to collect more information than necessary.

Harvey said he learned of the program through the media and that proper protocols, like filling out access logs, weren't being done properly by the town, and recommended the town scrap its program.

The town filed a court application following the report's release, seeking a declaration that the commissioner's recommendations didn't need to be followed.

Its unsuccessful bid culminated in the consent order, which prevents Happy Valley-Goose Bay from continuing this particular program, but doesn't stop the town from developing a new one.

Any body-worn camera program may be developed, Harvey said, as long as it's compliant with privacy laws, Harvey said.

"This particular one, we found, was not."