Burgeo death shows rural policing needs to be done differently, says MP

Long Range Mountains MP Gudie Hutchings says policing needs to be done differently in rural Newfoundland and Labrador. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

A Newfoundland MP says policing in rural areas needs to change after a woman who died outside her home had to be covered with a tarp while family and friends waited for police to arrive.

The woman had apparently collapsed and died of natural causes, but because the nearest RCMP detachment is over two hours away in Stephenville, her family and friends had to leave her where they found her.

Long Range Mountains MP Gudie Hutchings said she was heartbroken to see the story in the news, but knows police response in rural communities can be a challenge.

"It's a serious problem, and it's not just Burgeo," Hutchings told CBC Radio. "There are many areas sadly in Newfoundland and Labrador and across the country, and I keep saying that we need to look at rural policing differently."

Hutchings cited the COVID-19 pandemic as having a major impact on rural policing, saying the number of available Mounties has dropped since 2020. CBC News reported in February the RCMP was struggling to fill 30 vacancies across Newfoundland and Labrador.

The way police respond has also changed, Hutchings said, having switched from one officer being able to respond to a minimum of three for safety reasons.

"If we're short 33 per cent of officers in the country, we've got to … come up with a better system that works in rural," she said.

Speaking to CBC News on Thursday, Burgeo Mayor Bill Bowles said he had spoken with police about having a doctor or other medical professional determine if a death is suspicious or not.

Hutchings says she's met with the RCMP in Corner Brook to discuss rural policing, and plans to ask the province about Bowles's concerns.

"The province has a contract with the RCMP to deliver policing services, RCMP services, in some of these areas," she said.

"The conversations need to happen now of how do we make sure that, going forward ... we're addressing policing in every area of our beautiful province."