Husky Energy's SeaRose operation still on hold, as oil spill investigation continues

Nearly two months after the largest oil spill in Newfoundland and Labrador's history, production at Husky Energy's SeaRose FPSO remains on hold, while the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board continues its investigation.

According to the latest report from the offshore regulator, released Monday, the C-NLOPB is still reviewing Husky's plan for plugging the flowline, and recovering the failed connector.

Back-to-back spills sent an estimated 250,000 litres of oil, water, and gas into the Atlantic on Nov. 16, 2018.

The incident happened as the company attempted to restart production as an intense winter storm subsided.

Waves that day were recorded at 8.4 metres, and a flowline connector failed near the South White Rose Extension drill centre, about 350 kilometres east of St. John's.

According to Husky Energy, this connector is responsible for the spill. (Husky Energy)

The company drew criticism from politicians and the C-NLOPB for staying silent for days after the spill, and the incident raised questions about why Husky would try and restart production in bad weather, and why the offshore board, as regulator, isn't the one to make the call.

Husky has since apologized for the incident, saying the company will revise its adverse weather policies, and put measures in place to make sure it doesn't happen again.

It's not clear how much the continued shutdown of the SeaRose is costing the province in deferred revenue.

Meanwhile, the C-NLOPB needs to approve Husky's plan before production can restart.

The board says shutdown maintenance activities are still ongoing, and vessel, satellite, and ROV inspections continue as well.

Husky Energy is set to meet with the C-NLOPB later this week.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

