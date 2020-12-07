Union blasts West White Rose layoffs following injection of public money

Dozens of workers at the troubled West White Rose construction site in Argentia received layoffs notices on Friday, a day after millions in public money was announced for the stalled offshore oil project.

Meanwhile, the opposite situation is unfolding at a related construction site in Marystown, with the workforce growing steadily in recent weeks as activity resumes on some topside components for the project.

Trades NL says 15 unionized workers at Argentia received layoffs notices Friday, meaning there will be fewer than 10 trades workers at the site as of Jan. 1.

The association said the project management team was also slashed by 60 positions, or roughly two-thirds of its complement.

"It is difficult to understand how layoffs would occur a day after a combined investment of $83 million was announced for this project, and Trades NL are calling on Husky Energy to explain the scope of work and where the jobs are being created," Trades NL stated in a press release Monday.

"Husky Energy has an obligation to detail for the public exactly how it intends to invest this public money, and we are calling on them to publicly disclose details of how this money will be spent."

The layoffs came a day after the provincial government announced that Husky Energy — the lead partner in the West White Rose project — would receive $41.5 million from the government's offshore oil and gas recovery fund.

Husky and its partners promised to invest an equal amount of money.

Activity has been ramping up in recent weeks at the Kiewit-owned Cow Head fabrication facility in Marystown. As of Monday, some 100 trades workers are back on the job, and nearly three dozen more are expected to be called back soon, according to sources. Several components for the stalled West White Rose offshore oil project are being built at the facility.

The $320-million fund was created with federal money to help protect offshore oil jobs and lower carbon emissions amid a global pandemic that has been battering the industry since earlier this year.

The money for Husky is to be used to create jobs and prepare the massive West White Rose project for full resumption of construction, possibly in 2022.

Marystown to get most jobs

In announcing the money, Premier Andrew Furey said the work related to the project will happen in 2021 and will mean 331 jobs. Specifically, he said, there will be 169 positions in project management and engineering, and 162 tradespersons at the Port of Argentia and a fabrication facility in Marystown.

But it now appears the bulk of those trades jobs, or more than 130 of them, will be in Marystown.

Trades NL, and said Friday's layoffs came as a shock.

"With the magnitude of this announcement, we were hopeful of more work at Argentia to get some of our trade workers back on site. It's hard to believe more could not have been done to support displaced trade workers, within the $83M budget," states the press release.

Union workers at Argentia are represented by Trades NL, which is an umbrella group from 16 building and construction unions.

Union workers at Marystown are represented by Unifor. Local 20 president Rick Farrell told CBC News he's not ready to speak publicly.

CBC News has asked Husky Energy for a response.

Project 60% complete

West White Rose is a fixed wellhead oil platform that will allow Husky and its partners to produce another 180 million barrels of oil from the existing White Rose field, about 350 kilometres off the coast of Newfoundland.

But construction was halted this spring because of the pandemic, and Husky later said it was reviewing the project and its entire operations in eastern Canada.

This is a rendering of the West White Rose extension project. The earliest construction on the project may resume is 2022, though there are no guarantees. (Husky Energy)

The project's future became even more uncertain in October when rival Cenovus announced it would be acquiring Husky, with the deal expected to close early next year.

The project was roughly 60 per cent complete, with the concrete gravity structure being built in Argentia, and living quarters and other modules being built in Marystown. According to Husky, the work was supporting some 1,000 construction jobs at the two sites.

The main topsides are being constructed in Texas.

Trades NL is worried the public money is being used to subsidize oil and gas companies.

"Information we have suggests many of the 331 jobs included in this announcement are actually current positions within Husky Energy or with the project, not jobs for those previously affected by the downturn," says Trades NL's statement.

"Essentially, it appears a large portion of this may be subsidizing the company or subcontractor operations, and will not get laid-off workers back on their tools."

Trades NL members at Argentia have been out of work since March, and now face the possibility of no work until 2022, said the association.

"Skilled trade workers will not sit around for two years without a job, so this announcement is very disappointing for our membership, and will have a detrimental impact on our retention of trades workers in the province."

