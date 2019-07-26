Husky replaces faulty flowline after November's massive oil spill

Husky Energy has completed the installation of a replacement flowline connector near the South White Rose Extension Drill Centre, a spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.

The area was the source of an oil spill in November, and that portion of the White Rose field has been shut down since.

"The operation was carefully planned and executed, with hold points built in to ensure safety of personnel and the environment," said Colleen McConnell, senior communications specialist for Husky Energy, Atlantic Region.

"This work was carried out with support from Husky's onshore and offshore teams and contractors, with oversight and input from regulatory and certifying agencies."

Remote operated vehicles (ROVs) were used, along with the crane from the Skandi Vinland, to lift the flowline ends into a specially designed installation skid to install the new flowline connector and conduct leak testing. When complete, the flowline was lifted back onto the sea floor and tested a second time.

McConnell said small amounts of oil trapped when plugs were installed could be released during the operation. In total, approximately 26 litres of oil spilled into the water, but none created a sheen on the surface, she said.

According to Husky Energy, this connector is the culprit. (Husky Energy)

"The supply vessel Atlantic Hawk was on scene with spill response equipment to provide support if required," she said.

According to Husky, the replacement flowline connector has a higher load capacity than the one which failed in November.

The company said they are also installing strengthening clamps to production flowlines with the same connector type in the North Amethsyt and South White Rose Extension drills centres.

"This will further increase the tension limits required for separation. The first of these was installed and tested on a water injection flowline in May," McConnell said.

Husky expects to finalize the clamp installation in the coming days, will share further technical reports with the regulator and outline planned mitigations for safe operation of the remaining drill centres over and above the physical changes.

"We will resume production only when we have satisfied the regulator, certifying authorities and ourselves that conditions are in place to ensure integrity and safe operation of the flowline," she said.

Continuing to be monitored

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board continues to be in contact with Husky as part of its regulatory oversight of the company's response to the spill in November.

The C-NLOPB has not set a timeframe for oil production to fully resume in the White Rose Field, said Lesley Rideout, the board's communications lead.

Rideout said in a statement to CBC News on Friday that while Husky has made progress, resumption of full production cannot happen before the C-NLOPB and the certifying authority are satisfied that enhancements to the company's culture, processes and equipment have been made in order to prevent a recurrence and reduce the safety and environmental risks to a reasonable level.

"Further discussion in this regard are planned between Husky and C-NLOPB staff next week, and will continue as required," she said.

