Husky to install new 'higher load' connector, says trapped oil could escape

As Husky prepares to replace the connector behind the province's largest offshore oil spill nearly eight months ago, the company is still mum on what the spill and clean up has cost.

In an update sent Friday, the company said it was planning to replace the faulty flowline connector blamed for the 250,000 litres of oil, water and gas leaked into the ocean beneath the SeaRose FPSO in the White Rose oil field off Newfoundland's coast.

The new flowline connector has a higher load capacity than the one that failed in November, said Husky's statement.

"Understanding the limits of the equipment will allow us to adapt our operating procedures and monitoring plans," the statement said.

Through an elaborate recovery mission, the failed connector was recovered in March and the flowline was plugged, although the company said it has "since been displaced with seawater."

Removing the connector was the first step toward resuming full production. Its replacement has been approved by the regulator, the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB).

According to Husky Energy, this connector was to blame for the oil spill in the White Rose oil field. (Husky Energy)

When it's replaced, oil trapped when plugs were installed could be released to the surface, said the statement.

"While the risk of residual oil releases are low," the statement said.

Husky said it will have ROV monitoring of subsea activities, a second vessel with oil spill response equipment on site, and stick to working in daylight hours for that work.

Husky will not yet say how much the recovery operation or the spill has cost the company, but its first quarter reports for 2019 show production in the White Rose field is down by over 20,000 barrels a day compared to the same time last year.

Husky estimates it will take about two weeks to install the new connector, and hopes to begin the work this weekend.

Ice-like crystals may be at fault

The company has also submitted an interim investigation report about the spill to the C-NLOPB the statement said. The regulator is investigating the incident as well.

The company said small, ice-like crystals called hydrates — formed when natural gas and water combine at low temperatures and high pressures — may have collected in the connector and caused it to separate.

"Flow assurance work being carried out by a third-party contractor will help us better mitigate against this in future," the statement said.

"As well, our operating procedures have been rewritten to use more conservative operating limits during start-up conditions."

