Full production ahead in White Rose oil field 9 months after massive oil spill

Husky Energy has been given the nod to resume pumping oil from the remaining two of its five drill centres in the White Rose oil field, after they were shut down following the largest oil spill in the province's history last November.

In a release sent Friday evening, the company said it expects to be pumping 20,000 barrels a day from the field once the centres are once again at full tilt.

"We regret the spill last year," said Rob Peabody, Husky Energy's chief executive officer in a release. "As a result of our investigation, we've enhanced our startup procedures, strengthened equipment and added more barriers to prevent failures. The lessons learned have also been shared broadly through the industry to try to prevent similar incidents in the future."

The 250,000-litre spill was blamed on a faulty connector in the sprawling network of cables beneath the SeaRose floating production storage and offloading vessel, about 350 kilometres off St. John's.

According to Husky Energy, this connector was the culprit in the November spill. (Husky Energy)

Husky has since retrieved that faulty connector and said small, ice-like crystals called hydrates — formed when natural gas and water combine at low temperatures and high pressures — may have collected in the connector and caused it to separate.

That connector has since been replaced.

Husky's plan to resume production from the North Amethyst and South White Rose Extension drill centres was approved by the Canada-Newfoundland Offshore Petroleum Board Friday.

The C-NLOPB said a third-party authority also reviewed and approved the plan.

Spill brought criticism of C-NLOPB

Production in the White Rose field was shut down the day of the spill. In January, its central drill centre began pumping again. Since then, the company has been slowly starting up the remaining centres, with approval from the C-NLOPB.

In emails obtained through access to information legislation, CBC News found November's spill resulted in a slick that was nearly the length of Fogo Island at one point.

The spill occurred as Husky Energy was trying to re-start operations on the SeaRose in 8.4-metre waves, during the tail end of one of the most severe storms to pummel the province in years.

The C-NLOPB said at the time that Husky didn't require its approval to start up in the storm, drawing questions from critics about how much authority the regulator should and does have, and when it should step in.

