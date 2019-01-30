Offshore board OK's Husky's plan to retrieve faulty connector blamed for oil spill

Newfoundland and Labrador's offshore regulator has approved Husky Energy's plan to plug a flowline and recover a failed connector at the southern extension of the White Rose field after an oil spill in November.

The plan, which will use remotely operated vehicles, is part of Husky's remediation work after the largest oil spill in the province's history — an estimated 250,000 litres.

The spill happened when Husky attempting to restart production after suspending it during a major storm in the Grand Banks.

Husky Energy released this diagram depicting its plans to retrieve the faulty connector. (Husky Energy)

The failed flowline connector is five kilometres from the Sea Rose floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel and is part of a sprawling network of undersea pipes linked to the vessel.

The oil company said Wednesday the plan is to use remotely operated vehicles to unhook the failed connector and plug the line, then bring the connector to shore and try to figure out why it failed.

The Canada-Newfoundland Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board approved the plan, provided the company works only during daylight hours and in good weather. Husky must also have wildlife officers on hand during the operation, and it must have a contingency plan in case more oil spills during the repair.

When the job happens will depend on the weather. Husky needs 48 hours of favourable conditions, and in a statement said, "we don't have an immediate weather window for this work."

Production on the SeaRose FSPO is still suspended while the petroleum board investigates whether the company followed procedure.

