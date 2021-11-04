Husky Energy facing federal charges related to 2018 oil spill

Husky Energy is now facing federal charges stemming from an oil spill in 2018. (Photo courtesy Husky Energy)

Husky Energy is facing even more charges stemming from the November 2018 SeaRose FPSO oil spill — this time at the federal level.

In a statement issued Thursday afternoon, Environment and Climate Change Canada said it laid three charges including two under the Fisheries Act and one under the Migratory Birds Convention Act.

The charges are in addition to three charges laid by the Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) in October, based on its own, parallel investigation into the same incident.

Environment and Climate Change Canada enforces the pollution prevention provisions of the Fisheries Act and is responsible for enforcement of the Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994, which is federal legislation for the protection and conservation of migratory birds and their nests.

According to the department, the mandatory minimum fine, if a corporation other than a small revenue corporation is convicted of the stated charges, is $100,000 each when prosecuted by summary conviction procedure.

The 250,000-litre spill is the largest in the history of Newfoundland and Labrador's offshore industry.

The leak came from a flowline to the SeaRose FPSO, a floating production, storage and offloading vessel located about 350 kilometres off the coast of St. John's on the White Rose Oil Field at the time.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said the charges follow a "comprehensive investigation that involved both federal environmental and wildlife enforcement officers."

Husky's first court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 23 at the provincial court in St. John's.

