Husky Energy fined $600K for 2018 pipeline spill in Saskatchewan

Husky energy has been fined $600,000 following a burst pipeline that spilled a harmful substance into a Saskatchewan river in 2018. (David Bell/CBC)

Husky Energy has been fined $600,000 for environmental damages caused by a burst pipeline that spilled a harmful substance into a Saskatchewan river in 2018.

According to a news release from Environment and Climate Change Canada, a rupture on the Westhazel Pipeline spilled about 2.8 million litres of process water into the environment near the town of Turtleford, about two hours west of Saskatoon.

Process water is a byproduct created during oil and gas production and is typically high in salt.

The water travelled about 450 metres a"nd entered a nearby fish-bearing tributary, the release said. Environmental officers inspected the area following the incident, noting dead vegetation around the river.

The money from the fine will be directed to the federal government's Environmental Damages Fund, and Husky will be placed on the national Environmental Offenders Registry as a result of the spill.

Husky Energy has projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, including the West White Rose Project at Argentia in Placentia Bay, which is currently stalled. The group is also facing three charges involving a massive spill of crude oil into the Atlantic Ocean in November 2018.